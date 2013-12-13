Khloe Kardashian Expected To File For Divorce From Lamar Odom

After months and months of speculation, Khloe Kardashian is expected to file for divorce from husband Lamar Odom today, according to a report from TMZ.

The pair—who tied the knot in 2009 after just a month of dating—have allegedly been on rocky ground for months, due in part to rumors and revelations about the Los Angeles Clipper’s drug use. In September, Kardashian sparked rumors of a separation when she dropped the name “Odom” from her Twitter profile just days before her fourth wedding anniversary, though she denied it meant anything. Then last month, a tape surfaced in which a seemingly inebriated Odom freestyle raps about cheating on Kardashian. “And when Khloe’s out of town, I guess I’ll still be on the DL,” he says. Supposedly that was the last straw.

The divorce itself should be a relatively simple affair — the pair signed a prenup which kept all their assets separate, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be emotionally messy. After all, Kardashian has seemingly tried for months to keep her marriage afloat, but apparently feels that Odom’s refusal to get real treatment for his substance abuse problems is a bad sign, and refuses to start a family with someone who won’t take his addiction seriously.

Just a week ago, Kardashian posted a note on Instagram that perhaps foretold the divorce. It read “Dear Human: You’ve got it all wrong. You didn’t come here to master unconditional love. That is where you came from and where you’ll return. You came here to learn personal love. Universal love. Messy love. Sweaty love. Crazy love. Broken love. Whole love. Infused with divinity. Lived through the grace of stumbling. Demonstrated through the beauty of…messing up. Often.”

It’s too soon to say what this means for the Kardashian brand, but somehow we have a feeling they’ll use their industrious savvy to turn this into something—i.e., a new reality show in which Khloe becomes a couples’ therapist, or writes a self-help book (and makes the subsequent daytime talkshow rounds to promote it) for women whose husbands are struggling with drugs.