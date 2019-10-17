The KarJenners Are Super Concerned About Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Close Relationship

Why can’t he just vanish into the abyss? (We’re kidding–kind of.) Khloé Kardashian’s diamond ring from Tristan Thompson has the KarJenners concerned AF–and we don’t blame them. To quickly zip through this saga and bring you up to date. Tristan “Third Trimester” Thompson is a cheating, cheater who cheats. He began dating Khloé when his son’s mother was pregnant. He cheated on Koko throughout their relationship–and she found out about it days before giving birth to her baby daughter, True. Then, after she took him back out of the kindness of her heart–Tristan cheating on Khloé (AGAIN) with family friend Jordyn Woods. That was the last straw.

Since the Good American founder and the NBA player share a baby daughter, True–the couldn’t exactly have a clean break. Now it looks like Tristan is using the time he spends with his baby girl to try and win Khloé back. His latest grand gesture is a massive diamond ring. An insider told Hollywood Life, “Khloe has been spending a fair amount of time with Tristan but it’s not in any way a secret, she isn’t hiding it and she’s pretty open about it. Obviously, people in her life have opinions about it.”

We aren’t in Koko’s life but our opinion is GIRL RUN.

The insider explained, “[Her friends and family] worry she could be playing with fire because Tristan clearly wants her back and the more she spends time with him the more chance there is that he’ll break down her resolve.” For now, it looks like the ONLY reason Koko is spending time with Tristan is becuase of their daughter. (THANK GOD).

The source said, “Khloe’s willing to take that risk because she can see how happy it makes True when they are all together. Khloe wants True to see that her mommy and daddy have love between them, she feels it’s important for True and that is her one and only reason for spending time with Tristan.”

Just remember sis, his peen belongs to the streets.