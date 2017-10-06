Khloé Kardashian Suggests She’s Not Pregnant, Denies Baby Bump on Instagram

After weeks of speculation, Khloé Kardashian might have just given us an answer to whether or not she’s actually pregnant. On Thursday, the 33-year-old reality star, who is rumored to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend and NBA star Tristan Thompson, posted a series of photos of her modeling a waxed faux-leather dress from her fashion line, Good American. But, as good as Khloé’s design looked, fans were more concerned with what looked like a baby bump peeking out from her stomach.

“She’s pregnant. I can tell from the shape of her stomach,” “Am I seeing a bump???,” and “You can see that baby bump!” are a few of the comments people posted on a photo of Khloé wrapping her arm around her midsection.

And though the Kardashian-Jenners have been noticeably quiet since news broke that Khloé and her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, are all expecting babies in the coming months, the youngest Kardashian sister finally broke her silence. Shutting down fans who suspected she had a baby bump, Khloé explained in a comment that the shape was actually the result of a peplum top, rather than a pregnancy.

“This is a peplum shirt. It flairs out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed,” Khloé “In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin… ”

Though she didn’t outright say she wasn’t pregnant, Khloé definitely fueled the flame that she actually isn’t a mom to be. At this rate, it doesn’t seem like she’ll comment again, so we guess we’ll just have to tune into the this season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” to see if Khloé and her sisters spill more deets on their rumored little ones.