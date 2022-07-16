Here’s If Khloé’s Love Life Is a ‘Priority’ After Her 2nd Baby Announcement With Tristan

Several new additions. After a big week, many fans are asking: what is Khloé Kardashian’s dating life like after her surrogacy announcement? Sources close to the Good American founder revealed that Khloé is more focused on her children than her love life.

An insider told HollywoodLife on July 15, 2022, that Khloé is putting her children first. “Khloé truly believes that she will one day find the kind of love that she knows she deserves. But that day is not today,” a source said. “Khloé has decided to put her love life on hold to make her number one priority her newborn baby and True. Second to that comes her health and her career.” The source explained that she’s also not giving up on love. “She isn’t giving up on men, or anything like that. She knows that there is someone out there that will not ever want to cheat on her and will want the same things she wants,” they explained. “Dipping her hand in the dating pond showed her that she is more than a catch and that she really can feel attraction to someone again and experience affection with someone. It’s something she had forgotten.”

Khloé’s representative announced her and Tristan Thompson’s pregnancy to Page Six on July 13, 2022. A statement read, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Though the two announced the surrogate pregnancy together, Tristan and Khloé’s relationship will be purely for co-parenting. After Tristan cheated on Khloé with former trainer Maralee Nichols and subsequently fathered her child, Theo. Maralee sued Tristan for child support after he denied being Theo’s father. Tristan later publicly apologized to Khloé after he admitted that he was indeed the father.

Sources close to Khloé also confirmed that she was back in the dating sphere on June 20, 2022. They told People at the time that her sister Kim set her up with a private equity investor. The two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé was reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

