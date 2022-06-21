Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them.

According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.”

On Friday, June 17, 2022, Khloé denied that she was seeing anyone. A fan reposted a claim from DeuxMoi that Khloé was dating an NBA player. The fan page KardashianSocial posted with the caption, “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!” Khloé responded in the comments, “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter [True] and myself for awhile. 😊🫶🏽🤸🏼‍♀️❤️”

Kim revealed to Khloé that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her and fathered a baby with former fitness trainer Maralee Nichols on an episode of The Kardashians that aired on June 9, 2022. “This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim told Kourtney and Kylie during the episode. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.” Kylie replied, “Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

Tristan admitted he cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test confirmed the news in January 2022, weeks after Maralee gave birth to a baby boy. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. He also apologized directly to Khloé, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

