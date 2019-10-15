This Is What Khloé Kardashian’s Dating Life Looks Like Right Now—Alright, Alright, Alright

There have been rumors swirling about the status of the Good American founder’s dating life and we’re here to set the record straight. This Khloé Kardashian dating clue proves she isn’t dating anyone right now. Following her split with Tristan Thompson back in February, the reality star is focusing on herself and her sweet little baby. There were rumors she was back together with her ex, French Montana, and even a whisper that she might want to reconcile with Thompson. But the answers are all no! According to the 34-year-old, she’s not interested in dating right now, and certainly not interested in reconnecting with Thompson in that way. In the wake of Thompson’s cheating scandal, dating anyone just doesn’t feel like the right thing for her at this time.

During an appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Kardashian opened up about where she’s at with her romantic life. “I haven’t jumped into dating,” she explained. And like, girl, we feel that. “I don’t care to date right now,” Kardashian continued. “I’m not in a rush for it. I feel so good in my life and I don’t really need much else. So, something that I’m focusing on is just making sure that I process everything.”

KoKo fans have responded positively to her comments. One wrote, “I love the way she thinks 💖.” Another added, “And this is why I love this woman.” I mean…same. Many thanked Jay Shetty for bringing the reality star on the show, and allowing her the safe space to speak honestly and openly about her experiences.

Kardashian specifically addressed the difficulties of co-parenting. She discussed the dynamic with Tristan and their daughter, True, saying that although it would be easier for her to no longer see him, it’s not what’s best for True. She doesn’t want to cut him out or off from his family.

“Oh, it’s hard. It’s not easy for me,” she said. “You know, it would be easier for me to keep my daughter away… but he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship and then Tristan and True have theirs, and I will never come in between that. I don’t believe in that.”

Kardashian went on to say she forgives Tristan, explaining that despite his less than ideal actions (aka cheating…twice), she doesn’t “think he’s a bad person.”

“I think we all make mistakes, we’re humans,” she said. “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role.” Wise words, KoKo, wise words.