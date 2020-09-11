Khloé Kardashian ‘Hasn’t Stopped Crying’ Since ‘KUWTK’s Ending Was Announced

Good American jeans founder Khloé Kardashian hasn’t stopped crying over KUWTK‘s end. The 36-year-old reality star’s momager, Kris Jenner, recently revealed that her daughter hasn’t been taking the news well.

Fans learned that KUWTK is ending on Tuesday, September 8, when Khloé’s sister, 39-year-old sister Kim Kardashian, was the first to break the news. In the days since, the entire KarJenner family has been processing the fact that the E! series—which ran for over a decade—is coming to a close. ” We had to tell the crew yesterday so we were all crying,” 64-year-old Kris told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show. The American Idol host has been an executive producer of KUWTK since the start. And while the host is taking the news hard himself, Kris says Khloé is struggling the most.

“I think Khloé … is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced,” she told Seacrest. “It’s been a hard decision, I’m not going to lie. It’s been very emotional.”

When KUWTK first debuted in 2007, Khloé was only 23. Like her sisters, she’s had an incredible transformation on the show—and dealt with her fair share of drama in her relationships. Her romance with 29-year-old NBA player, Tristan Thompson, has been one of the show’s latest focuses. Everything from Khloé’s pregnancy with their daughter, True Thompson, to Tristan’s repeated acts of infidelity have all made their way onto our screens. And that includes his infamous kiss with Jordyn Woods, little sister Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, in 2019.

But over a year later, fans can expect to see Khloé and Tristan working together as co-parents (and maybe get back together) in an upcoming season of KUWTK. Season 19 of the series is expected to premiere on Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, a final season is set to air in 2021.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” read Kim’s Instagram post announcing the series end. “Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.”

Khloé echoed her sister’s sentiments, adding that she was still feeling “too emotional” to process the news. “I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all,” she wrote. “Change is hard but also needed at times. … Thank you for the memories!”

