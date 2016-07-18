Khloe Kardashian Viciously Attacks Chloë Grace Moretz on Twitter Over Kimye-Taylor Feud

Khloé Kardashian, you probably should have stayed out of this one. The 32-year-old reality star is being accused of cyber-bullying Chloë Grace Moretz after the actress (who’s 19 years old, remember) weighed in on Kimye’s ongoing feud with Taylor Swift on Twitter last night. Yes, it’s confusing, but let’s break this drama down for anyone who’s (understandably) lost.

Late Sunday night, Kim Kardashian shared a series of Snapchat videos capturing Swift’s phone call with Kanye West prior to the release of his song “Famous,” which show the pop star granting approval for the controversial lyric “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” You’ll remember Swift originally denied ever giving her blessing.

So, what does this have to do with Khloe and Chloë? Well, Kardashian—and her sisters—spent some time tweeting her support for Kim after the videos went viral when Khlo spotted a tweet from Moretz that seemed to be in response to the Kimye-Swift saga, suggesting “everyone in this industry” should “get their heads out of a hole” and stop wasting their voice on something “so petulant and unimportant.” Which, honestly, seems like a fair point.

Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what’s ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

WELL. Khloé then responded to the teen with one vicious tweet that takes this whole nasty situation to a pretty icky new level.

Is this the a hole you’re referring to @ChloeGMoretz ??? pic.twitter.com/h56S8FvNWr — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 18, 2016

Moretz immediately pointed out that this isn’t actually a photo of her, and the woman in the snap is wearing a completely different swimsuit.

Side note pic.twitter.com/RzgeSYphrC — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

People on Twitter—including Australian actress and Swift squad member Ruby Rose—were quick to defend Moretz and call out Kardashian for being a bully and taking things way too far—especially considering this is a 19-year-old girl we’re talking about. “Yo Khloe I thought you were rad when I met you but this is awful and this is a 19 year old girl,” Rose tweeted.

@ChloeGMoretz@0hbubbl3s@khloekardashian Yo Khloe I thought you were rad when I met you but this is awful and this is a 19 year old girl. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 18, 2016

If history tells us anything, it’s that the Kardashians love to draw out any opportunity to be in the spotlight, so we probably haven’t heard the end of this feud just yet.