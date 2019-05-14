Khloé Kardashian Described How It Felt to Be Cheated On & Wow

It’s the scandal that refuses to die! Khloé Kardashian is still reacting to the cheating scandal with her ex-man Tristan Thompson, and we’re cringing. To give you the cliff notes version–Kardashian’s ex-bae has a community peen. We knew this when he was first connected with Khloé K. after leaving his pregnant ex-girlfriend for the Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star. We suppose the Good American designer didn’t figure out her ex-man’s greasy ways until the paparazzi snapped photos of the NBA Baller with other women at clubs and hotels. The drama sent a then-pregnant Khloé into labor.

After giving birth to her child, True Thompson, in April 2018–the KUWTK star decided she wanted to make her family work. But Mr. Thompson decided he wasn’t done canoodling with other ladies, including kissing KarJenner family friend, Jordyn Woods. Now it appears that Khloé is finally done with Thompson, and she’s ready to talk about the entire ordeal.

True’s mom’s reality series Revenge Body is returning for a third season and in the promos–Khloé is seen talking with a military vet whose former fiancé sleep with his ex-friend. The man describes his anguish in a teaser for the show. He said, “After I was injured, I had to have several surgeries and spend some time in hospital. During that hard time, my fiancé at the time, Jessica, slept with my friend Rob … or my ex-friend. When the truth came out it was crushing. I lost my support system because I lost the two people who were closest to me.”

Khloé did not mince words after hearing the man’s story. She said bluntly, “Well, f**k them. Who needs them?” She later described her own experiences with being cheated on saying, “The wind is knocked out of you.”

Um…Thompson is obviously gross but the signs were always there. Let’s just hope that the Revenge Body host is more discerning and pays attention to any red flags when she starts dating again.