Khloé Just Revealed She Had a Cancer Scare After Finding Out Her ‘Zit’ Was a Face Tumor

A reminder. Khloé Kardashian revealed that she had a cancer scare. The Good American founder took to her Instagram stories to explain why her face is bandaged up and to assure her fans that everything is okay.

On October 11, 2022, Khloé explained why she needed to wear the bandages on her face after many people noticed it. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit,” she wrote on a photo of her face, “I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.” She continued, “A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.” It’s not immediately clear what caused the tumor and if it was indeed cancerous, as the word “tumor” can refer to any abnormal growth.

She added, “So, here we are…you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous these face bandages look.” In a separate story, she explained why she and her fans should be checking their health constantly. “At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back,” she recalled. “And I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time.” “Most people aren’t as lucky as me,” she concluded. “And I am forever thankful and grateful.”

The scare comes weeks after her surrogate gave birth to her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s baby boy on August 5, 2022. Khloé’s reps confirmed to Page Six that the two would have a second child together on July 13, 2022. The statement read,“ We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” Khloé and Tristan have one daughter, True, 4. A source told Page Six, “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’” Khloé and Tristan are reportedly not talking to each other since he fathered a child with another woman.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Khloe would have full custody over their son. “Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full-time. However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants.

