Khloé Kardashian Was ‘Blindsided’ by Caitlyn Jenner Claiming They Haven’t Talked in 6 Years

The Kardashian-Jenner drama never stops. Khloé Kardashian reacted to Caitlyn Jenner’s feud claims, and it doesn’t look pretty between the family. A source told TMZ on Tuesday, Dec. 3, that Khloé, 35, was “blindsided” and “genuinely confused” by Caitlyn’s claim that they haven’t talked in six years.

The drama started in November when Caitlyn, 70, told her I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! that she and her former stepdaughter haven’t spoken in “five, six years.” “I went through every kid, and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process,” the Olympian said in the episode. “Honestly it’s been five, six years and I really haven’t talked to her since…We were really close, I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

A source told TMZ that the Good American founder “rejects the notion” that she and Caitlyn are “still beefing.” The insider explained that there’s “no bad blood from Khloé’s side” and that the reality star “loves” her former stepfather. The source also denied that Khloé’s original beef with Caitlyn started because of the I Am Cait alum’s transition. The insider said that it wasn’t until Caitlyn “took shots” at Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, in her 2017 memoir, Secrets of My Life, that the Revenge Body host started to have a sour relationship with her mom’s ex-husband. After reconciling, the source maintained that the two have been “nothing but pleasant” at family holiday and birthday parties.

There was also drama last month when Khloé was a no show at Caitlyn’s 70th birthday. (Sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall an Kylie were all at the bash.) TMZ’s source explained that Khloé was working, which is why she couldn’t attend the event. The insider said that the reality star sent her former stepfather flowers (which Caitlyn instagrammed) and even texted her to wish her a happy bday.

Who knows what the real deal is between Khloé and Caitlyn? Right now, we just have to wait on what Caitlyn thinks of all this—as soon as she makes it out of that jungle, that is.