Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Fave Butt Exercises, So You Can Get an Ass Like Khlo

Ever wished your ass could look like Khloé Kardashian’s? Yes? Well, today’s your day. The reality star shared her favorite “easy booty-building move” today on her app, and though we can’t guarantee your derriere will immediately commence resembling Kardashian’s the day you try it, it’s certainly worth a spin if you’re ISO a stronger and more toned rear end.

“The invisible chair squat exercise SLAYS me!” wrote Kardashian (or, you know, a ghostwriter, let’s be real). “All you need is a wall (or a friend who’s literally got your back) to get your glutes firing and on that road to high and tight!”

The first step: “Lean against a wall, or ask a friend to prop you up using their body weight,” she said. “Position yourself so your thighs are parallel to the floor, as if you were sitting in a chair. Make sure your weight is in your heels, and don’t let those knees creep out past your toes!” Sounds a lot like chair pose to us, only against a wall.

“Hold for at least 15 seconds,” Kardashian continued. “Work your way up to one minute as you get stronger! For an extra challenge, hold weights in either hand or on your lap. (Anything heavy works!)” In case you think this sounds like a piece of cake, Kardashian was quick to add that it’s difficult as hell. “This might look easy but, honey, ‘sitting’ has never been so hard!!!”

Though it’s tempting to write off her booty as the result of surgery or other procedures, Kardashian is quick to deny, deny, deny. “I find it disgusting but maybe a compliment that I’m being accused of getting Lipo done,” she tweeted in June 2015. “I work out 5 days a week. I bust my ass!” Hmm, OK—there you have it. If you want an ass like hers, you have to put in the work. At least, according to Khlo.