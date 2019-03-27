Khloé Kardashian Revealed She Hasn’t Done This Plastic Surgery Routine—But Is Considering It

To honor Diana Ross’s 75th birthday, the youngest Kardashian went all out with her outfit, including a very strong push-up bra. After ~loving~ the way she looked in the dress (mostly loving the cleavage), Khloé Kardashian is considering breast implants. Kardashian took to Instagram to give her boobs a shoutout (as we all do…), telling fans she’s considering plastic surgery. “You guys, bras like this make me want to get my boobs done because this cleavage. It’s iconic. But when I take the bra off. Sorry guys, there’s really nothing there after the baby. But we can fake it till we make it, honey.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Kardashian has dabbled in plastic surgery. In fact, the 34-year-old mom has been very open about her opinions on cosmetic surgery. Back in 2016, she spoke with Cosmopolitan saying, “I think plastic surgery should be viewed almost like makeup, because we’re all putting on a fucking mask basically every day anyway. When you dye your hair, you’re changing who you are, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it—that should be your own personal decision. I just have a lot of friends that just go to get liposuction when not once have they tried to go to the gym or tried to change their diet, so they’re literally eating a box of pizza the day before and then going to get lipo.”

Kardashian fans have speculated whether the reality star had a nose job, but she has admittedly denied this saying it’s “all contouring.”

However, many Instagram users don’t believe her. One wrote, “ok please, you can contour the nose to achieve a thinner looking bridge…but you cannot ‘contour’ the size of your nostril openings. She’s had a nose job.” Hmm. She has a point. But who knows?

She denied the nose job in an interview with Cosmo in 2016 as well. The reality star had plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, M.D. join her on Kocktails With Khloé at the time and asked him for his opinion. “Everyone says I’ve had a nose job because my nose is smaller now and I swear I haven’t. Do you think I have?”

The surgeon replied, “No, but when you were bigger, your nose can get wider.” Kardashian continued, “It’s like when you’re pregnant, your nose spreads because there’s fat pockets in there, I guess. So when I lost weight, my nose did get smaller, and also I now know about contouring. Like when I wash my face, my nose is wider.”