Khloé Broke Up With A Private Equity Investor Weeks Before Her 2nd Child’s Birth

Moving on. Khloé Kardashian just broke up with someone who she was recently seeing. Sources close to the Good American founder revealed that their relationship wasn’t working out the way that they hoped.

Sources told Us Weekly on August 5, 2022, that Khloé isn’t seeing anyone anymore. “Khloé and the private equity investor broke up,” the source said “They split a few weeks ago, things just fizzled out between them.” According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé was seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé was reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it was in its “early stages.”

On Friday, June 17, 2022, Khloé denied that she was seeing anyone. A fan reposted a claim from DeuxMoi that Khloé was dating an NBA player. The fan page KardashianSocial posted with the caption, “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!” Khloé responded in the comments, “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter [True] and myself for awhile. 😊🫶🏽🤸🏼‍♀️❤️”

An insider told HollywoodLife on July 15, 2022, that Khloé is putting her children first. “Khloé truly believes that she will one day find the kind of love that she knows she deserves. But that day is not today,” a source said. “Khloé has decided to put her love life on hold to make her number one priority her newborn baby and True. Second to that comes her health and her career.” The source explained that she’s also not giving up on love. “She isn’t giving up on men, or anything like that. She knows that there is someone out there that will not ever want to cheat on her and will want the same things she wants,” they explained. “Dipping her hand in the dating pond showed her that she is more than a catch and that she really can feel attraction to someone again and experience affection with someone. It’s something she had forgotten.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson just had their second baby via surrogate on August 5, 2022, according to her reps to Page Six. The surrogate gave birth to a baby boy. Khloé’s reps confirmed the announcement to Page Six on July 13, 2022. The statement read,“ We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” Khloé and Tristan have one daughter, True, 4. A source told Page Six that, “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself’” Page Six’s source said. Tristan cheated on Khloé with former personal trainer Maralee Nichols and fathered a child, Theo, with her in late 2021.

