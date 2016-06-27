Khloé Celebrates Her 32nd B-Day by Handing Out Ice Cream in a Nude Shapewear Bodysuit

Khloé Kardashian is 32 today, and in honor of this milestone, the youngest Kardashian sister posted a video of herself on her website handing out ice cream on a hot day in L.A. She took over an ice-cream truck known as Coolhaus, which serves “architecturally inspired gourmet ice cream” (only in L.A.—well, and New York and Dallas, as it turns out). As she puts it in the vid, “We are about to scoop some ice cream, because it’s birthday month!” The famously fit Kardashian even had a taste of the salty s’mores ice cream, which she dubbed “yummm.” She shot the video earlier this month, wearing a $157 nude Cosabella shapewear bodysuit as a top (why not?).

Though she may have given herself an early birthday treat by serving (and tasting) ice cream, her sisters hit up social media today to send b-day wishes. For example, Kim Kardashian wished HBD to her sister’s soul and ass on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul and ass, Koko,” she wrote. “You constantly surprise me with your strength and determination. I’ve learned so much from you in this life time, I’m so proud to call you my sister and best friend! And the best auntie to my babies! I love you okkkkkuuurrrr!

Kourtney went to the lengths of posting a whole birthday video for Khlo, which she sneak-peeked on IG, filmed by their late father, Robert Kardashian, which shows a very pregnant Kris Jenner (and a very cute Kim and Kourt wishing the camera a “Happy Sunday”).

Kris Jenner posted a very long Instamessage to her daughter, along with a throwback pic. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Bunny,” she began her monologue. “You are the most beautiful girl inside and out. You are the light of our family through thick and thin and are the strongest woman I have ever known. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, auntie, friend, and you have the biggest heart. You are so kind, selfless, and generous with everyone. You are so funny, so smart, and have incredible work ethic and a powerful drive that is contagious. I am so proud and completely blessed to have you as my daughter. I love you more than you will ever know and cherish each and every moment with you…have the best day my pretty girl!!! ❤️”

Kendall Jenner posted a photo collage of herself with Khloé on her website, though they weren’t home photos—there’s a Getty photo credit on them, which is weird. (She’s in London right now, so perhaps she had her assistant throw something together?) Her message was equally snoozy. “Happy birthday, Khloé! You’re so funny and sweet,” she posted. “You’re like a second mom to me. I hope you have the best 20th birthday a girl could have. 😉 Remember, age ain’t nothing but a number! I love you!”

Nothing from Kylie Jenner or Rob Kardashian—or, for that matter, Blac Chyna—on social media yet.