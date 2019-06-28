Khloé Kardashian’s 35th Birthday Party Was A Whimsical Pink Wonderland

Now, this is a glow up! Khloé Kardashian’s 35th birthday party photos were a whimsical pink wonderland, and we are mesmerized by it all. Khloé has had a pretty rough year, but now the Good American designer and her family are ready to celebrate a new chapter in her life. Her little sister, Kylie Jenner, threw Koko a lavish birthday celebration that had everything from a bubblegum pink treadmill to donuts, a mechanical bull, flowers and a ton of Khloé quotes sprinkled throughout the soiree.

To celebrate her big day, Khloé wore a pink corset (she had to match the decor) along with her diamond choker which spelled out “True” on it. Kylie obviously spent a ton of time on the decor for the venue. She had flowers and balloons strung up all around the party. Though the flowers were all pink–the balloons were an assortment of pinks, golds, and silvers. There was even a neon pink sign that read “Khlomoney.”

What’s a birthday celebration without desserts? In addition to a display of donuts that spelled out “Happy Fucking Anniversary of Perfection” there were also several cakes, cocktails with various Khloé quotes on them and a super cute popsicle cart.

Over the past several years, Khloé has become a gym enthusiast so, in addition to the bull, there was a pink gym for guests to use and giant “LOVE” balls in the pool.

We just hope that these plush festivities are a reflection of the year, True’s mom is about to have. It already looks like the KarJenners have something else to celebrate soon. Kylie may have revealed her second pregnancy at the soiree.