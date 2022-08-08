Khloé Wants Her 2nd Baby’s Name to Be ‘Just Right’—Here’s Why She’ll Have Her Son ‘Full Time’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life.

A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in July 2022 via a statement from her representative. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement read. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” A source also told Us Weekly at the time, “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy. Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

News of Khloé and Tristan’s surrogacy came less than a year after Tristan and Maralee Nichols, a woman he had cheated on Khloé with, had welcomed a son named Theo in December 2021. Tristan also shares five-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. In an episode of The Kardashians in June 2022, Khloé’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, revealed how she confronted Tristan about cheating on her sister. “His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, ‘I slept with her,’” Kim said.“The whole thing that’s so sad is that [Khloé] wants a baby boy. Now this girl is having a fucking baby boy? A fucking random that he sleeps with one night? Fuck him!”Khloé’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, also called Tristan the “the worst person on the planet” on the show, while her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, slammed Tristan for his “never-ending betrayal.”

A source told Hollywood Life on August 4, 2022, that the Good American founder didn’t “care” if her ex-boyfriend was at the birth of their second child or not. “Khloe wants to be there for the birth and she does not care if Tristan is there or not,” the source said. “Everyone in the family is so proud of the way that she handled the entire Tristan situation. Khloe’s been frantic getting everything perfect for the baby and she’s gone way overboard. Not only has she had the nursery done for months, but she has stocked her place with everything that any baby could ever possibly need– and more.”

The insider continued, “She has been getting so much help from her sisters, and especially Kim. Kim has really helped to prepare Khloe for what to expect when her surrogate gives birth and the time after beings she used a surrogate for the last several births of her own children. Khloe is going to love this child just like she does True, and the family knows that she will be the best ‘Mom.2’ ever.”

So what is Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name and what is Tristan Thompson’s involvement in his son’s life? Read on for what we know about Khloé Kardashian’s baby name ahead.

What is Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name?

What is Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name? Khloé hasn’t revealed her son’s name yet. A source told People on August 7, 2022, that Khloé is “taking her time” with her second child’s name because she wants it to be “just right.” “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy,” the insider said at the time. “Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.”

The report comes after Khloé’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, changed the name of her and her boyfriend Travis Scott’s second child, whom she originally named Wolf. “FYI our sons [sic] name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram post in March 2022. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” In an interview with USA Today in April 2022, Kylie revealed that she knew almost immediately after her son’s birth that she planned to change his name. “I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name,” she said. “It just didn’t suit him.” She also told the site that she and Travis hadn’t “legally changed his name yet” at the time. “We’re in the process, so it just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name,” she said.

As for Khloé, a source told Entertainment Tonight on August 7, 2022, that the Good American founder is “still adjusting to having two children with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. (The former couple also share daughter True.” “Khloé is so grateful to have been able to expand her family and is adjusting to being a mom of two,” the insider said. “[She] has been with the baby for a little while now.” The insider continued, “Tristan really wanted a baby boy and is so happy to have welcomed a son. [True is] so thrilled to have a baby brother. She is loving every moment about being a big sister and wants to be a ‘mini mommy’ to the baby.”

The source also confirmed that Khloé and Tristan are not back together and Khloé will have custody of their second child “full time.” “The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time,” the insider said. “Khloe wants Tristan in both of the kids’ lives as much as he wants to be.” The source continued, “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

