Khloé Kardashian Admits to Regularly Altering Photos

Khloé Kardashian has a reputation of saying it like it is, and she didn’t disappoint when she admitted to regularly using Facetune. “Of course I believe in airbrushing apps,” she told People. “Who doesn’t want to airbrush a thing here or there?”

She specified that Facetune is her jam, copping to using it on the regs. “I love Facetune, I think that one’s great.” Though she said she’s not well-versed in the arena of touch-up apps—or she was just playing coy—she also pointed out that any filter counts as a method of alteration. “I don’t really know of many more, but, like a filter? That’s airbrushing,” she said. “Who doesn’t want a good filter? Sometimes you’re having a bad day.”

Kardashian added that sometimes she’d like the option to filter others—LOL. “I do wish you could FaceTime in a filter, I don’t get why that’s not happening, because I don’t want to see everyone in color,” she said. “I need a black-and-white filter sometimes. It’s too early.”

In February, Kardashian came under fire when she posted a gym selfie that looked to be altered, thanks to a wavy line along a door that should’ve obviously been straight. She deleted the image, only to repost a very similar shot—without a curved line (and, ostensibly, without any doctoring-up of the original image). “If only hatin burned calories how dope yall would be. Too bad it doesn’t. Here’s the OG shot. The petty movement ain’t cute. Oh and I almost forgot…. Namaste 🚪🚪🚪,” she wrote.

Watch the full People interview below, and keep in mind—when you see Kardashian’s Instagrams and, honestly, photos on social media (and in the media) in general—what you see out there is very likely altered in some way.