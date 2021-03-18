Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Almost Miscarried True & Is Considering Surrogacy With Tristan

In a preview for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it is revealed that Khloé Kardashian almost miscarried her daughter True Thompson before she was born.

The Good American founder, 36, shares True, who is now 2, with NBA player Tristan Thompson, 30. In the clip shared by E! on Thursday, March 18, Khloé admits to her sister Kim, 40, that she is a “high-risk” pregnancy carrier amid her ongoing IVF struggles with Tristan as they plan for baby no. 2. Kim opens the discussion with a question: “What are the next steps with your eggs?”

“I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have,” Khloé responds. “But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy.”

Without getting “into specifics” while filming, the reality star explained that her doctor “said that it’s, like, an 80-percent or something chance that I will miscarry.” She then revealed to Kim that she almost lost her daughter True when she was pregnant with her in 2018. “I almost miscarried with True, at the beginning,” Khloé confessed. “But I didn’t know that was, like, a lingering thing.”

The reality star later admits that her situation is “shocking” and “scary.” Speaking in a confessional, she says, “All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family and it just seems to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s really hard for me to digest.”

In early March, Khloé opened up about her IVF journey as she and Tristan plan to have another baby. “I actually have done IVF about three different times,” she shared on an episode of Sarah Hyland’s Lady Parts. “I froze my eggs once already and when I was ready to make embryos with Tristan, I was making embryos.”

Kim weighed in on Khloé’s situation, explaining that her experience with surrogacy was one of the “best” for her. The mother of four welcomed two of her children via surrogates, and told her sister, “I think that you know what giving birth feels like. I always say, if you can do it, like, it’s such an amazing experience.’ But you’ll see that the love that you have for your kids is exactly the same.”

“There’s no difference,” she continued, “except for there was someone else that was the carrier.”

In another confessional, however, Khloé admits the process is still “daunting.” “I’m really grateful that there are other options, but I loved being pregnant with True, it’s such a beautiful experience to have,” she said. “Knowing I might not ever get to feel that way again—it’s daunting, it’s scary, it’s stressful and it breaks my heart,” Khloe admits.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E! and is available to stream on Hulu.