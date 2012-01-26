Khloé Kardashian Makes Her Grand Return To Radio

If you watched the first season of Kourtney & Khlo Take Miami, you’ll definitely recall the late night radio show Khlo hosted, called “Khlo After Dark.” The reality diva discussed sex and dudes, and pissed off her producer when she brought a vial of coke she found in the Dash dressing room on air. Nope, that wasn’t scripted. Not even a little (ha).

Anyway, she was actually a natural at it, mainly because she has no boundaries and isn’t afraid to be boisterous and crazy in public. So, I’m actually excited that she’ll be back at it again. Her latest show, “The Mix Up With Khlo,” will begin on Monday, January 30th and will be centered in Dallas.

It looks like her hubby Lamar getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks hasn’t dampened her spirits too much. The Kardashians really make the most out of everything, don’t you think?