Kevin Jonas Gets Engaged

News travels fast. People.com has reported that Kevin Jonas is engaged. Yes, engaged to be married. He proposed to his girlfriend, Danielle Deleasa on Wednesday morning while on a flight layover in New Jersey. Kevin, 21, got down on one knee and popped the question, displaying a ring that he designed with Jacob & Co. for his 22-year-old now-fiance. The couple met in the Bahamas in 2007 while vacationing separately with their families. Deleasa claims she didn’t know who the Jonas Brothers were back then. Right.

Deleasa and Kevin have not set a date for the actual wedding yet but they are collectively ecstatic, as is the entire Jonas mob. Younger brothers Joe and Nick have even been tweeting about it: “Congrats big brother…..Dani welcome to the family, we can’t wait to have you join us on the road!” True story.

Sorry ladies, one Jonas down. No worries though, there are still two more.