Kevin Hart Just Live-Reacted to the Oscars After He Was Fired as Its Host

Ever since he was fired as the host of the 91st Academy Awards, fans have been wondering what Kevin Hart’s reaction to the Oscars 2019 host will be. Tonight, we got that answer—sort of.

Hart, who was set to host the 2019 Oscars, was fired as its host in December 2018 after his past homophobic tweets from 2009 and 2010 resurfaced. After the tweets resurfaced, Hart tweeted that he was stepping down from his duty. “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted.

Since then, fans have wondered if Hart will tune in to watch the Oscars on Sunday, February 24. And though we don’t know if he’s watching to see how the Oscars are doing without him, we do know that he had something to say when the show aired. At 8:10 EST, 10 minutes after the Oscars broadcast started, Hart posted an Instagram about finding strength when he feels like he has “nothing left.” “When you feel like u have nothing left is when you find a way to push & give more….Always grinding. #HustleHart …. Shoutout to @hollywoodhino for always pushing,” Hart captioned an Instagram of him boxing a punching bag.

While Hart didn’t specifically name the Oscars, fans were fast to assume that his post was shade towards the Academy Awards. “We are with you man tonight in spirit the whole Country is that is watching the oscars,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Help Kevin!! The Oscars need you- you are the spark they needed. Too bad for them. They are soooo boring. Enjoy your night. 😀👍🏻.” “Looks like he ain’t watching the Oscars either. 😉,”another wrote, while another added, “Oscars are trash without you Kevin! #oscarsnotthesamewithoutHart!!”

Hours before the Oscars, a life-size Oscars statue holding an LGBTQ flag appeared in Los Angeles. The statue, created by street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe, was a direct reference at Hart, according to its creators.

“The whole purpose of our Oscars statues is really to get Hollywood and the entertainment industry to look at itself a bit closer and assess what it’s doing right and what its doing wrong,” Plastic Jesus told Out.

The Oscars is known to bring in millions of viewers, but it looks like Hart isn’t one of them. It’s all good though, the Academy recruited Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph to deliver the show’s opening monologue instead.