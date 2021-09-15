Here’s What K-Fed Really Thinks of Britney’s Engagement & New Fiancé Years After Their Divorce

Nothing but love. Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s engagement shows that he still supports his ex-wife more than a decade after their divorce.

Britney announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12, that she and Sam—her boyfriend who she met on the set of the music video for her single “Slumber Party” in 2016—were engaged after five years of dating. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. Sam, for his part, also shared a photo of Britney showing her engagement ring as he and his fiancée kissed for the camera.

Britney and Sam’s engagement comes 14 years after she finalized her divorce from K-Fed in March 2007. K-Fed and Britney, who share sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and married in September 2004 after three months of dating. They separated in November 2006 before finalizing their divorce eight months later. So how does K-Fed feel about Britney’s engagement? Well, according to his lawyer, Mark Kaplan, he couldn’t be happier for his ex-wife.

“Kevin is very happy for Britney and wishes both she and Sam a happy and full future together. It would seem to indicate that positive things are going forward for her as she takes more control of her life,” Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight.

Sam would be Britney’s third husband after K-Fed and Jason Alexander, who Britney was married to for 55 hours in January 2004 before their marriage was annulled. In June, Kaplan revealed how K-Fed feels about Britney’s conservatorship and whether he would be open to a revision in their custody agreement. At the moment, K-Fed has 70 percent custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James, while Britney has 30 percent.

“What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that. It doesn’t matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it’s having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in,” Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

He continued, “Kevin has been consistently a supporter of Britney, he hopes for Britney that she is able to enjoy her life in a safe and healthy way, and he looks forward to being able to enjoy the benefits of being able to co-parent two teenage children. I think Kevin and Britney have been able to successfully communicate with each other in making decisions affecting the boys and the well-being of the boys going forward. Kevin hopes that should the conservatorship be dissolved, that that dynamic only improves even more.”

