Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Just Revealed if He’s Open to a ‘Change’ in Their ‘Custody Order’ After Her Court Hearing

The wait is finally over for fans who have been anticipating Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ court hearing. Spears’ ex-husband shared a statement via his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, addressing the pop singer’s conservatorship for the first time since her speech.

In his statement on behalf of her ex-husband, Kaplan revealed that Federline, 43, only wants the best for her and their children. The couple shares two sons: Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised,” Kaplan told PEOPLE in a statement on Tuesday, June 29. As for Federline, Kaplan says he “certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship.”

On Wednesday, June 23, Spears spoke to Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny about what she termed the “abusive” conditions of her ongoing conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008. During her full statement, Spears claimed she has been drugged with lithium, forced to perform against her will, and prevented from removing her IUD throughout the last 13 years. The “Toxic” singer ultimately expressed an interest in ending the conservatorship. Meanwhile, her ex-husband’s attorney agrees that “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants.”

“I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it,” Kaplan continued. “If she’s strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her.”

Kaplan did note, however, that Spears’ mental health would need to be taken into consideration following her claims of being given lithium. “If it was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she’s okay,” Kaplan said. “And if it’s no longer necessary, that’s great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she’s doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes.” Currently, Federline has 70 percent custody of his and Spears’ children, with Spears getting the other 30 percent.

Kaplan also went on to note that the pop singer’s father, Jamie Spears—who serves as one of her conservators—may be able to have a relationship with his grandchildren again given that there have been no “violations” of a previous restraining order issued against him from Federline. (Jamie was allegedly involved in an altercation with his grandson, Sean Preston, in 2019 and has not seen Federline and Spears’ children since.) “If the restraining order is complied with, as it has been so far, I think that Jamie’s relationship with the boys can be restored,” Kaplan added.

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, check out her 2000 memoir, Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart. Co-written by Britney and her mom, Lynne Spears, the book follows Britney’s career from her childhood in Kentwood, Louisiana, to hear early talent shows to the recording and release of the song that would change her life, “…Baby One More Time”, in 1998. The best seller also dives into Britney’s relationship with her mom and their conversations about dating, relationships, dress codes, self-esteem and body image. The book is also filled with dozens of never-before-seen photos from Britney’s childhood, studio sessions and tours. Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart is a must-have for any Britney fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.