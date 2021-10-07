K-Fed Wants His Kids With Britney to Be ‘Safe’—Here’s Who She ‘Blames’ For Her Lack of Custody

For the kids. Kevin Federline‘s response to Britney Spears’ conservatorship ending shows whether he’s open to a change in their custody arrangement.

Kevin and Britney, who met at a Hollywood club in 2004 and started dating soon after, were married from 2004 to 2007. They share two sons: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Kevin’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told People on Thursday, October 7, that he supports the end of Britney’s conservatorship as long as Sean Preston and Jayden James are “safe.” “If Britney wants to see the children, she’s able to see the children,” Kaplan said. “Obviously we don’t know whether the conservatorship will be continued, but as long as the boys are properly supervised and safe, and Britney is able to do that without the presence of a conservator, he’s happy.”

Kaplan’s comments come after Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her conservator—a role he’s had since her conservatorship started in 2008—in September. (He was replaced by accountant John Zabel as the conservator over Britney’s estate. Jodi Montgomery, Britney’ former care manager, also remains as her conservator over her wellbeing and medical decisions.) Kaplan told People that Kevin thinks Jamie’s removal will have a positive impacts on his sons with Britney. “[They] should be able to benefit from the removal of stress from her life so that they have their mom at her best,” he said.

A source told People on Thursday that Britney “blames” her father for the reason she hasn’t seen Sean Preston and Jayden James “as much” since August 2019, when Jamie was involved in an alleged altercation with Sean Preston and was put under a restraining order preventing him from seeing Britney’s sons. That same month, a judge granted K-Fed’s request to change his custody arrangement with Britney from 50/50 to 70/30, with K-Fed receiving custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James 70 percent of the time and Britney receiving 30 percent. The source noted that Britney is hopeful that she will see her sons “more now” that Jamie is no longer her conservator. “She hopes she will be able to see her boys more now,” the insider said.

A source told Us Weekly in March 2021 that Britney sees her sons “less” since their custody agreement changed. “She used to have more time with them until Kevin altered their custody arrangement after the incident with, Jamie. Since then, the boys’ visits have been less frequent,” the source said. “They spend most of their time at their dad’s house and have very few visits with their mom, especially overnight ones…They are teenagers now and want to be with their friends, not their parents. It’s nothing against Britney; they love and idolize her, and Kevin trusts her. It’s just that they’re getting older, so when they’re not at their main home with Kevin, they’re usually out doing things with friends.” The insider also claimed Britney sees her sons “periodically” and they don’t have a “set schedule.” Despite this, the source noted that Sean Preston and Jayden are “normal boys” who “just want to see their mom happy.”

