Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline Just Revealed Whether Their Kids Have Seen Her Documentary

Amid the #FreeBritney Movement, Kevin Federline reacted to Britney Spears’ conservatorship documentary and revealed whether their two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, have seen the documentary about their mom.

In a statement to E! News on Tuesday, February 9, Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, confirmed that the Grammy winner’s ex-husband has “no involvement” with Britney’s controversial conservatorship nor her legal battle to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator.

“Kevin has no involvement with regard to Britney and her attorneys asking to remove Jamie as conservator. He has stayed out of the conservatorship issues,” Kaplan said in a statement.

Kaplan went on to tell E! News that Britney’s ex-husband thinks that Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s care manager, had done an “admirable job” as Britney’s temporary conservator in 2019. “He thinks Jodi Montgomery has done an admirable job and he has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship,” Kaplan said.

As for their kids, Federline’s lawyer told E! News that his sons with Britney “are doing great and Kevin is enjoying watching them grow up and evolve.” He went on to confess that Federline has “no idea whether the kids are aware of the documentary.”

Federline and Britney were married from 2004 to 2007. They finalized their divorce after Britney was placed under a conservatorship following her war with the media and the paparazzi. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and her lawyer, Andrew Wallet, were named as her co-conservators, giving them control over her person and her estate. As conservators, Wallet and Jamie can limit Britney’s visitors, have access to her medical records and can manage her financial decisions. Wallet has since removed himself as Britney’s conservator, and Jamie is no longer a conservator over Britney’s person but still remains one over her estate.

Britney’s conservatorship history was documented in Hulu with FX’s documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which premiered on Friday, February 5. The documentary, which was a part of The New York Times Presents series, explained how the #FreeBritney movement rose in response to the “…Oops I Did It Again” singer’s conservatorship. For more details about Britney Spears’ conservatorship, click here.

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

