K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife.

K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.

In an interview with People in 2008, Britney explained that she and K-Fed planned to have a formal wedding a month later, but decided against it. “I just thought it would be too much if we had done it when we were supposed to,” she said at the time. “It became this huge thing and I was like, ‘What are we waiting for? We know this is the real thing, why not just do it now?’ That’s why I wanted to sneak and do it our little way.” K-Fed and Britney’s wedding came a year before Britney married her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, in Las Vegas. Their marriage was annulled 55 hours later.

After their wedding, K-Fed and Britney moved into a home in Malibu, California, together. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Sean Preston, in 2005. Their second child together, a son named Jayden James, was born in 2006. (K-Fed also has two children, a daughter named Kori Madison and a son named Kaleb Michael, with his ex-fiancee, Shar Jackson.) In November 2006, Britney filed for divorce from K-Fed, citing irreconcilable differences.

In March 2007, Britney and K-Fed reached an initial divorce settlement, but it wasn’t until that July that their divorce was finalized and the former couple agreed to share custody of their kids. Less than a year later, Britney was put under a conservatorship and her father, Jamie Spears, was named as the conservator over her $80 million estate.

In September 2019, K-Fed and Britney changed their custody agreement from 50/50 to 70/30. Under the custody agreement, K-Fed has custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James 70 percent of the time, while Britney receives 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. K-Fed’s lawyer told People in June 2021 explained why Britney and K-Fed have an unequal custody agreement. “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised,” the attorney said. K-Fed’s lawyer did, however, note that Sean Preston and Jayden James’ father is open to a change in custody once Britney’s conservatorship ends. “If [the conservatorship is] no longer necessary, that’s great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she’s doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes.”

What is Kevin Federline’s job?

Before he met Britney, K-Fed worked as a backup dancer for artists such as Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Pink and LFO. He left high school in the ninth grade and started dancing with the nonprofit organization, Dance Empowerment. After he and Britney married in 2004, K-Fed pursued an acting career. He acted in 2004 movie You Got Served, as well as guest starred in a 2006 episode of CSI. He also guest starred in other TV shows at the time, such as NBC’s 1 vs. 100 and Las Vegas.

While married to Britney, K-Fed also pursued a music career as a rapper and DJ. He released two singles, “Y’all Ain’t Ready” and “PopoZão,” after his and Britney’s wedding. The singles were panned by critics. K-Fed debuted his next single, “Lose Control,” at the 2006 Teen Choice Awards. He released his debut album, Playing With Fire, in 2006. The LP was also panned by critics.

After his divorce from Britney, K-Fed modeled for brands like Blue Marlin, as well as appeared on the WWE and acted in a Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company commercial for the 2007 Super Bowl. He also guest starred in several episodes of One Tree Hill, and starred in reality TV shows like Celebrity Fit Club and Celebrity Baggage.

How much is Kevin Federline’s spousal and child support from Britney Spears?

K-Fed and Britney finalized their divorce in July 2007. According to TMZ, K-Fed received $1.3 million in his settlement with Britney, as well as a child support agreement. Per TMZ, the couple had a prenuptial agreement before their divorce and Britney also had to pay for K-Fed’s $250,000 lawyer fees. The site also reports that K-Fed receives $20,000 per month in child support for his and Britney’s two sons. In 2018, K-Fed asked to increase his child support rate, which Britney’s conservator, her dad Jamie Spears, was against.

How much is Kevin Federline’s net worth?

So how much is Kevin Federline’s net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, K-Fed is worth $1.5 million, which includes the settlement he received from Britney, as well as money he made from his music and acting career.

