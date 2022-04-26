K-Fed Just Accused Britney of Trying to ‘Besmirch’ Him by Claiming He Didn’t See Her When She Was Pregnant

Speaking out. Kevin Federline responded to Britney Spears’ comments about her pregnancy with their sons, and he isn’t happy.

After Britney announced her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari in early April 2022, the “Baby…One More Time” singer took to her Instagram to show off her belly with a caption that seemed to shade K-Fed when she was pregnant with their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in the 2000s. “Geez my ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!!!” she wrote. Britney quickly deleted the post, but without some fans screenshotting the caption.

The news reached K-Fed quickly, and when his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan was confronted about the caption by TMZ, Kaplan called the post “completely the opposite of what’s true, she knows that.” He then proceeded to say, “that story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he’s not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day.” He continued, “She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that’s based on revisionist history.”

K-Fed and Britney were married from 2004 to 2007. Together, they have two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. After the couple’s divorce, the couple had 50/50 custody of their kids. The custody battle changed when the court granted K-Fed sole custody after Britney’s alleged “habitual, frequent and continuous use of controlled substances and alcohol” in October 2007. The custody battle between the couple has leveled out through the years. After Britney’s conservatorship started, the agreement returned to 50/50 custody. However during an altercation between Sean Preston and Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, in 2019, the agremeent changed to 70/30, with K-Fed receiving custody percent of the time, while Britney had 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. After Britney’s conservatorship ended in 2021, the custody is 50/50.

Kaplan defended K-Fed’s treatment to TMZ of his and Britney’s sons when they were younger. “When she starts talking about the way things were when Jayden and Preston were infants, that’s completely fabricated. Kevin is not going to let that stand by and let that be the portrayal of fact,” he said.

However with all of this bad mouthing, Kaplan assured that things won’t escalate unnecessarily: “Kevin isn’t going to pursue any legal action. [He] will pursue getting the record straight.”

After Britney’s pregnancy announcement, K-Fed, through Kaplan again, was reportedly supportive of her pregnancy. Kaplan told NBC News on April 11, 2022, “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and [fiancé] Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”

