K-Fed Just Reacted to Britney’s Pregnancy With Her New Fiancé—Here’s How He Really Feels

Happy for her. Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ pregnancy with Sam Asghari’s baby is nothing but support for his ex-wife.

“Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post,” K-Fed’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News in a statement on April 11, 2022. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and [fiancé] Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.” K-Fed’s statement came after Britney announced in an Instagram post on April 11 that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari (whom she got engaged to in September 2021), were expecting their first child together six months after her conservatorship ended in November 2021.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ??'” Britney captioned a photo of tea and flowers. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈”

She continued, “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Along with her baby-on-the-way, Britney also shares sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with K-Fed. The two were married from October 2004 to July 2007. After their divorce was finalized, Britney and K-Fed reached an agreement to share 50/50 custody of their kids. However, in October 2007, a judge ruled to temporarily grant K-Fed sole physical custody of their sons due to Britney’s “habitual, frequent and continuous use of controlled substances and alcohol” at the time, according to the court. K-Fed maintained “sole legal custody and sole physical custody” of Sean Preston and Jayden James in January 2008 after Britney was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold when she refused to relinquish custody of her kids to K-Fed. Britney was granted visitation rights.

After Britney’s conservatorship started, she and K-Fed returned to 50/50 custody. That changed in September 2019 when K-Fed requested to change their agreement to 70/30 after a physical altercation between Sean Preston and Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, which resulted in a restraining order between against Britney’s dad. Under the agreement, K-Fed has custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James 70 percent of the time, while Britney has 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy,” Kaplan said in a statement in June 2021. “And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised.”

Though Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021, she and K-Fed still have 70/30 custody over their sons, according to TMZ. “Britney has been advised to leave the custody situation as is because – by the time it would get this to the courts and changed – her one son will be 18 and the other will be right behind,” a source told HollywoodLife in October 2021. “She doesn’t want to put her kids through that mess and deal with unnecessary attention to them or their lives. They are both fully old enough to know exactly what is going on. They love her and are so glad that she is finally getting her life back. All her sons have known their whole lives is Britney in the conservatorship.”

Britney’s recent pregnancy also comes less than a year after she accused her father of not allowing her to take out an IUD or have children at a court hearing in June 2021. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said at the time. “I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me waaay more harm than good.”

Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears are available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch them for free.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.