Amazon Just Put This Keurig on Sale For The Lowest Price of The Year — Save More Than 50% While You Can

In the world of coffee makers, no single-serve devices reign as supreme as that of Keurig. The simple-to-use appliances make crafting up a nice cup of brew in the morning a breeze and can save some serious time and effort during busy mornings. Lucky for us, Keurigs are on major sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Whether you’re looking for a slim model that’ll squeeze in even the tightest of spaces on the counter, or need something a bit more heavy-duty for the whole family, you’ll find a model that suits your needs on sale today.

The best bargain? The Keurig K-Slim appliance is on sale for the lowest price of the year at 54 percent off. Heck, it’s even cheaper than it was on Black Friday, when it cost $90. Today, you can snag the sleek model for just $60 . It’s one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen, so don’t expect it to last long. It’s a great gift idea for a college student you know gearing up for their return to campus, but it’s just as perfect as a home addition to your kitchen. Having this device around means that you won’t have to wait for more than a few minutes for your cup of coffee. Doesn’t that sound lovely?

Keurig K- Slim

Usually $130, the Keurig K-Slim is on sale for Amazon Prime Day for just $60. That’s a 54 percent total savings, which is better than most of the sales we’ve seen today! The white, black and red colorways are all being sold at this price.

Keurig K-Slim Care Kit Bundle

You can get even more bang for your buck if you opt for the Keurig and care kit bundle, which is on sale for $70 today when it usually costs $152. It comes with the machine as well as a 3-month care kit that’ll help you keep your machine clean and free of mineral build-up so that your coffee tastes fresh every time.