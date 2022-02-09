Shoppers Are Shocked at How Much Better Their Coffee Tastes After Using This $10 Keurig Cleaning Hack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing we dread more than cleaning our coffee machines. It can honestly be a pretty grimy, tedious, time-consuming chore. But what if we told you there’s a way to clean your Keurig without getting your hands dirty or reeking of vinegar?

These miraculous K-cups do all the cleaning for you. They’re filled with Quick & Clean’s own cleaning formula to scrub away old coffee grinds or calcium deposits on your machine. We’re all familiar with that not-so-appealing taste of dirty coffee that’s been building up for ages. Over time, coffee we once loved becomes dull and nearly tasteless, but these little pods will have your cup of joe tasting better than ever.

Along with taste, you also want to make sure you’re maintaining your Keurig because built-up residue can damage the machine you already spent your hard-earned money on (no thank you). It’s a kitchen appliance you want to be able to use for years and years to come, not just a few months because you didn’t take care of it properly.

“Totally surprised by how different, for the better, the coffee tasted after using this product,” wrote one Amazon shopper.

To start sipping better-tasting coffee and to stop cleaning your machine with weird hacks that don’t actually work, try out these Quick & Clean K-cups for yourself.

Your journey to better coffee will be super quick and easy with these pods. Simply brew one large cycle with the Quick & Clean K-cup as you would a normal coffee pod. After this, do one large cycle with only water and you’re good to go. That’s literally it.

You get six K-cups per pack, which is at least three months of use, according to the brand.

“If you have a K-cup machine, these are a necessity,” wrote one of the more than 22,000 shoppers who gave these pods a five-star rating. “Every month for me, just popping one of these in and running the machine keeps my coffee tasting great, and the machine clean. Could not be easier to keep it clean. Highly recommend.”

Not to mention, they’re safe, non-toxic and biodegradable, so nothing harsh is going into your Keurig.

“I usually just run some vinegar through my Keurig once a month. I ordered these to try since all you have to do is pop the little pod in the machine,” wrote another reviewer. “I do like using these. No bad taste afterwards like I sometimes get with running the vinegar. I will use these pods every other month.”

Whether you’re looking for a cleaning hack for your own Keurig or need a clever gift for your caffeine-obsessed friend, these $10 K-cups truly come in handy.