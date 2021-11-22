Amazon Just Put This Best-Selling Keurig on Sale For The Lowest Price of 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As Amazon’s Black Friday 2021 deals roll in and we carefully curate our shopping lists, a proper, premium coffee machine—versus gravity-fed, pour-over coffee makers that take ages to brew—pops to mind. Keurig’s K-Mini and K-Supreme coffee makers are on sale for a massive 38% and 20% off right now, and the idea of being able to effortlessly brew an excellent single cup of coffee at home, exactly when you need it, is so inviting. It’s akin to having an on-call barista expertly roasting your cup o’ joe every morning in the kitchen.

Whether you’re a bona fide connoisseur or just enjoy the occasional cup, Keurig machines are a godsend. Both are compatible with pods from over 75 leading coffee brands, from Starbucks to Gevalia and Folgers, and spurt out a stress-busting cup of coffee within a few minutes.

RELATED: The Perfect Pot From Our Place Is On Sale For The Very First Time—Save 25% Now

Keurig dominates the single-serve coffee maker market because their machines make the entire home-brewing experience a cinch, no boiling or grinding required. All it takes is a pod of coffee in the snap-down receptacle, a cup of water into the attached reservoir and a push of a button for instant gratification. Like Starbucks on tap, it translates to a huge range of flavors to choose from and the freshest brew, which beats pouring from a pot that’s been warming for hours.

Did we mention how sleek and ergonomic these machines are? The K-Mini comes in five hues with matte finishes (including a chic dusty teal we are eyeing), is less than five inches wide and tucks easily onto a work desk or even the most cramped kitchen, and yet the removable drip tray fits travel mugs up to seven inches tall. The K-Supreme looks a little more pro—it comes in grey, black and white, and the reservoir flips to two positions for optimal use of counter space.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Topping out Amazon’s single-serve brewer best-seller list with a whopping 50,000 reviews, the K-Mini is now the lowest price it’s been all year. Now $30 cheaper, making it one of Keurig’s most affordable options ever. A no-brainer for coffee-brewing novices, the one-button function makes a 6 or 12 ounce cup of coffee in a snap. The mini marvel also holds a full accidental brew for mishaps and features an auto-off function 90 seconds after the last brew.

Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker

This souped-up coffee maker, originally priced at $190, is equipped with Keurig’s new MultiStream technology which uses multiple streams of water to fully, more evenly saturate the grounds in the pod for full-on flavor and aroma. Add to that a host of customizable settings for a cup of coffee just the way you like it: brew a strong cup or make it over ice, and opt for 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounce sizes. And not only does it brew a cup in minutes, it also immediately brews a second up, without the need to wait for reheating.

Now 14% off, you can shop this smart coffee machine for under $165.

We must admit these are some of the best coffee maker deals we’ve seen all year. If you’re looking to up your coffee game and get your grind down, our advice is to head over to Amazon and snap them up fast.