25 Incredible Keto Recipes Anyone Will Love

Kristen Bousquet
by
Keto Breadsticks
Photo: Kirbie Cravings

We see many diet trends come and go, but one that’s truly making its mark—at the moment, at least—is the ketogenic diet. The “keto” diet, as it’s been nicknamed, is based solely on a high-fat, low-carb nutrition model. If all goes according to plan, your body will eventually switch over to burning fat as its main energy source instead of carbohydrates.

Saying goodbye to bread, pasta, potatoes, and sugar may seem daunting, but these keto recipes make it pretty painless. Bacon, butter, meat, leafy greens—they’re all a huge part of what you’ll consume when you go keto. The opportunities to make creative, delicious meals on this plan are basically endless.

If you’re ready to give the keto diet a try (or even just experiment with some keto recipes), start with some of our favorite meals in the slideshow ahead.

STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Chicken and Asparagus with Three Cheeses

Chicken and Asparagus with Three Cheeses

Photo: Kalyn's Kitche
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Low-Carb Loaded Cauliflower Mash

Low-Carb Loaded Cauliflower Mash

Photo: Low Carb Maven
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Photo: Moscato Mom
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Avocado Bacon & Eggs

Avocado Bacon & Eggs

Photo: Lil Luna
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Keto Breadsticks

Keto Breadsticks

Photo: Kirbie Cravings
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Zucchini Parmesan Crisps

Zucchini Parmesan Crisps

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Photo: How to This and This
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Homemade Keto Crunch Bars

Homemade Keto Crunch Bars

Photo: The Big Man's World
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats

Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats

Photo: The Wholesome Dish
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Avocado Pesto

Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Avocado Pesto

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Keto Chicken Enchilada Bowl

Keto Chicken Enchilada Bowl

Photo: Hey Keto Mama
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Low-Carb Fluffy Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Low-Carb Fluffy Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Photo: The Big Man's World
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Easy Keto Blueberry Muffin Loaf

Easy Keto Blueberry Muffin Loaf

Photo: Elana's Pantry
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Photo: Keto Connect
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs

Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs

Photo: The Recipe Critic
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Skillet

Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Skillet

Photo: Heather Likes Food
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Keto Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Keto Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Photo: Hey Keto Mama
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Low-Carb Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Low-Carb Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Photo: 730 Sage Street
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Keto Breakfast Sandwich

Keto Breakfast Sandwich

Photo: Hey Keto Mama
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Keto Banana Nut Muffins

Keto Banana Nut Muffins

Photo: Hey Keto Mama
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Photo: Keto Connect
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcakes

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcakes

Photo: Keto Connect
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Low Carb Peanut Butter Pie

Low Carb Peanut Butter Pie

Photo: Keto Connect
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Keto Baked Ham and Poppy Seed Sliders

Keto Baked Ham and Poppy Seed Sliders

Photo: Cast Iron Keto
STYLECASTER | Keto Recipes | Ham & Cheese Keto Stromboli

Ham & Cheese Keto Stromboli

Photo: Ruled

