16 Delicious Keto Dessert Recipes You Need in Your Life

The keto diet: You’ve heard of it before, but what exactly is it?

Living a keto lifestyle means minimizing your carbohydrate intake and increasing the amount of fat you consume. This gets your body to use fat as a form of energy. Basically, it breaks down like this: 60 to 75 percent of your calories come from fat, 15 to 30 percent of your calories come from protein and 5 to 10 percent of your calories from carbs.

But just because you’re cutting down on carbs (buh-bye, bread!) and saying sayonara to sugar, doesn’t mean you have to live a dessert-free lifestyle. Sure, pastries are definitely out, but a quick glance at Pinterest will reveal there are plenty of keto dessert recipes to go around—meaning more keto-friendly sweet treats for your keto-friendly lifestyle.

From no-bake cheesecakes and cookies-and-crème ice cream (yes, we said ice cream) to peanut butter balls and pecan pie clusters, these 16 keto dessert recipes will satisfy your sweet teeth—without destroy your diet.