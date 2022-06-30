TikTokers Discovered This Genius Outdoor Side Table That Doubles As a Drink Cooler—& It’s 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is here, so let the sunny BBQs and pool parties commence. There’s so much that goes into throwing these types of social functions, like food, beverages and where to even store those drinks to keep them perfectly chilled. Forget finding an old container to toss some ice and cans into because TikTok found a versatile piece of furniture that’ll simplify your party planning.

There’s nothing better than multifunctional products and this one is here to make your life ten times easier. Keter’s Outdoor Side Table Cooler—on sale for 25 percent off on Amazon—serves as both a surface to place cups and plates on as well as storage for your refreshments. The table even pops up so that party-goers can chat standing up while resting their drinks right next to them. It’s a side table by your pool when you’re not hosting a get-together and a tall side table and cooler when you’re entertaining the day away.

Just watch this TikTok from @rachel_meaders that has 3.3 million views. The video shows the table in both compact and extended forms. It also displays the process of how to fill the cooler with ice and drinks—easy as can be and incredibly convenient.

Even more: It doesn’t have to be a folding table that you bring out of your garage twice a year; you get to keep it out year-round as a piece of furniture for your outdoor space. Put it next to your jacuzzi, beside your patio set or close to your BBQ.

Tick one more thing off of your party-planning to-do list with the Outdoor Side Table Cooler.

Though we’re talking a lot about using this table during events, that doesn’t mean you can’t pop up the table and throw in some cold ones just because. With the weather so beautiful outside, you might as well utilize this multi-tasking table as much as you can this summer.

Here are the deets on the table: The lid extends upwards 10 inches above the rim and the cooler holds up to 7.5 gallons. That’s big enough to store up to 40 12-ounce perfectly chilled cans, per the brand.

Plus, cleanup no longer has to feel like a dreaded chore because this table has a built-in drainage plug. Once the ice has all melted, pull the plug to empty the cooler. Allow it to dry completely before putting the lid back in its original position.

“These coolers/side tables are quite possibly one of my favorite purchases of the past year!” raved one shopper who gave the product a five-star rating. “They were super easy to assemble, they hold a ton of beverages, and ice.”

Don’t worry about the table getting banged up; the thick exterior resin means no rusting, peeling, denting or fading. With this table, the party goes on rain or shine.

“We love this outside near the pool to keep cold drinks handy during the day. This product is so versatile, serving as both a pretty table and a cooler. I love [that] when you open the lid, you can leave your items on top and still access the drinks inside,” wrote another reviewer. “It’s also sturdy and was easy to put together.”

Whether you’re having a game day BBQ with the fam or throwing a big summer bash with friends, you’re going to want Keter’s Outdoor Side Table Cooler front and center.