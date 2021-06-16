I’m Buying Kesha x Pretty Connected’s Yin Yang Chain For Literally Everyone I Know

Scroll To See More Images

Sarah Jessica Parker wears her Pretty Connected mask chain almost daily, so of course, the look was bound to catch on. As fashionistas all across the country looked for ways to express themselves during the pandemic, they sought out masks in statement-making colors and patterns, but it was mask chains that broke through as the must-try trend of the moment. Now, it’s singer-songwriter Kesha’s turn to channel her signature funky style into the mask chain movement—and believe me, you’ll be wearing the Kesha x Pretty Connected collaboration long after masks are no longer necessary.

While I don’t leave the house without a mask attached to my Nikki Mini Mask Chain, Pretty Connected founder Lara Eurdolian is clear on the fact that these straps can be used for so much more than just mask accessorizing. Prior to the pandemic, she marketed them as everything from bag straps to necklaces to sunglasses chains, but her high-quality pieces really took off when tastemakers realized they were the perfect way to incorporate face masks into their ensembles in a way that felt chic, yet practical.

Now that safety precautions are slowly winding down, I actually use my mask chain more than ever before—I no longer need my mask on at all times, but I always want one with me, so having a cute way to carry it around is key. That’s why I’m over the moon about the new Kesha x Pretty Connected collab, which came about after the songstress herself fell in love with Eurdolian’s chains when she discovered them during lockdown last year.

Now, she’s debuting her very own collection, featuring a stunning (and hella on-trend) Yin Yang charm and a new rose gold hue that’s perfect for wearing on its own or layering with a mess of chains for a Kesha-approved edged-up look.

“The Yin Yang is a reminder of the balance I always strive for and felt like such a good symbol for what we’ve all been through over the last 14 months trying to find the good in the bad and seeing light in dark times, getting into alignment and harmony as we all emerge and move forward, better,” Kesha shares in a press release from the brand.

I’ve already used my chain as a bag strap, mask chain and necklace, so when I tell you these babies are versatile, I really mean it (there’s even one with a clear ID holder to carry your vaccine card). And knowing I’ve got Kesha’s stylish seal of approval? That makes it all the better.

Below, check out the entire Kesha x Pretty Connected collection, available now on the brand’s site.

Kesha Yin Yang Braided Multi-Use Necklace

The braided chain is my personal favorite of the bunch, featuring Kesha’s charm and available in gold, rose gold and silver.

Kesha Yin Yang Geometric Chain

For a street style look, I love wrapping the geometric chain around my neck twice for a doubled-up choker look that really shows off the Yin Yang charm.

Kesha Strap With ID/Vacc Case + Chain

If you’re looking for a chic way to carry around your vaccination card, look no further than this chain lanyard. Pure genius.

Kesha Yin Yang Braided Chain + iPhone Cell Lanyard Case

The only thing I bring with me absolutely everywhere, besides my mask? My phone, which is why this iPhone case with chain is an absolute essential.

Kesha Yin Yang Charm

If you’ve already got a PC chain you love or just want to use the charm on something else, you can totally pre-order it solo (in gold or silver!) and get creative with your styling.