Links To Click: Lindsay Lohan’s Late-Night Stint, Ke$ha Makes Penis Jewelry, More

1. Lindsay Lohan guest hosted for Chelsea Handler last night and this monologue might very well be the star’s finest performance in a long time. [Vulture]

2. For its fall campaign, Barneys explores the alter-ego concept by featuring French singer, actress, model and Jane Birkin’s daughter, Lou Doillon, posing alongside a life size marionette replica of her. Rest assured both wear designer duds. [WWD]

3. Planning a trip to the city of lights? Then you ought to know where to hang with Parisian hipsters. [The Vivant]

4. Ke$ha’s new jewelry line features gold pieces in the shape of penises. Typical. [MTV]

5. We’ve got you covered with a list of beauty supplements to make you pretty from the inside out. [Daily Makeover]

6. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd.’s first-quarter profit saw an 82.1 percent spike thanks to well performing department store shop-in-shops in North America and growth in Europe. [WWD]

7. This intel is sure to boost your spirits: a recent study found people get increasingly happier after 50, and that at 85, we’re more satisfied with our lives than we were at 18. [Daily Mail].

8. Get sexy waves with these beach sprays that won’t dry out your hair. [Beauty High]

