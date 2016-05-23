Kesha Kills It with Her Moody Cover of ‘It Ain’t Me Babe’ at the BBMAs

After a week of back and forth—she was singing, she wasn’t singing, she sang at a Ben Folds concert instead—Kesha took the stage Sunday night at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards to perform Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me Babe.” And we’re so glad she did.

She and Folds turned the folk anthem into a dreamy number that is sure to enter the canon of Best Covers Ever. It’s not the first time the two have collaborated, and we hope not the last.

The performance almost didn’t happen after the head of her label, producer Dr. Luke, pulled her from the roster in response to rumors that she’d reference their ongoing legal battle on stage. (Kesha had accused the producer of sexual assault, but the case was dismissed in March.) After Twitter blew up with support for her, and the singer provided reassurance that she would not address the allegations, the label agreed to let her perform.

Whether or not the performance actually included any references, we don’t know. But it’s worth listening to no matter what. Watch the whole thing above.