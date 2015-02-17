The Best-Dressed Girl at Fashion Week is … Kesha?!

Scroll To See More Images

It looks like dropping the “$” really paid off for Kesha in more ways than just lessening her gimmick factor: The pop star is pretty much dominating New York Fashion Week, and she’s looking looking fantastic doing it.

The 27-year-old has been flying under the radar this week—at least compared to other stars hitting runway shows like Rihanna, KimYe, and Beyoncé—but it’s hard not to notice how put together and, well, chic she’s been looking. Almost—dare we say—Olsen-esque, in certain shots.

It’s been a fairly rough year for the “Timber” singer, who entered rehab for an eating disorder last January after claiming her manager, super-producer Dr. Luke, continually bashed her weight and reportedly said she looked like a fat “f—-g refrigerator.” Nice guy.

In March, Kesha returned from treatment and seems to be to revamping her image. Before, her schtick was sleazy, devil-may-care party girl persona (she brushed her teeth with a bottle of Jack, you guys) and now—since dropping the “$”—she changed her twitter handle from @Ke$haSuxx to @KeshaRose, and has been making sporadic appearances looking happy, healthy, and really good.

Take a look below and let us know your thoughts on the singer’s NYFW looks!

At Zac Posen

At Christian Siriano

At Timo Weiland

At Adam Selman

At a Prada event

At DKNY

At Tadashi Shoji

At Diane Von Furstenberg