People on Twitter Really Think Kerry Washington Is Pregnant

Obviously, when you’re a celebrity there’s always a fair amount of speculation surrounding your personal life, your actions, even your body. It seems the minute a famous woman steps out in a dress that’s the slightest bit, well, not tight, it’s automatically assumed she’s got a bun in the oven. Case in point: “Scandal” star Kerry Washington.

The actress and fashion star has made a flurry of press appearances over the last 24 hours to promote tonight’s Season 3 premiere of the hit ABC show, all in dresses that could be considered strategic.

For example, last night, she attended an event at New York’s Saks Fifth Avenue wearing a full gingam shirt dress with a thick belt. Not terribly odd in and of itself, but most of the images that surfaced from the event were of Kerry in strange poses, and leaning up against mannequins. She also appeared on “The Late Show With David Letterman” last night in a billowy belted halter dress. Then she swung by “Good Morning America” this morning in a loose embellished shift, all of which have prompted folks on Twitter to assume she’s pregnant.

Watching GMA. Pretty sure Kerry Washington is pregnant. This dress is too loose. And it's ugly. And she's glowing. — Heimdonk (@cutenconvinced) October 3, 2013

I'd just like to use this opportunity to say that I am 1000000% sure Kerry Washington is pregnant — Rai. (@RaiMKai) October 2, 2013

Even radio host Tom Joyner speculated on the issue on his radio show this morning, which elicited more tweets from listeners.

To be fair, there has been a bit of buzz about the issue, with “Scandal” fans and the media thinking the 36-year-old star might be with child for a number of reasons, including her quickie July wedding to NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, whom she was only dating for a year (in secret, we might add ), her ethereal billowing Marchesa Emmys dress, and a few recent outfits that included big belts and floaty fabric.

Washington also said on “GMA” that anything could happen to “Scandal” character. “Olivia can die, she can get married, she can get pregnant, anything can really happen.”

