Kerry Washington Is About Four Months Pregnant: Report

Kerry Washington is known for having impeccable taste in fashion, so we can only imagine how chic the “Scandal” star’s maternity style will be! Yup, Us Weekly is reporting the 36-year-old actress is expecting her first child with NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, who she wed this past June in an ultra-private ceremony.

About a month ago, the Twittersphere was abuzz with users speculating Washington was pregnant after she wore loose fitting dresses to a number of public appearances and was photographed in strange poses. And who could forget the ethereal billowing Marchesa dress she wore to the Emmys? Well, it seems these folks were onto something because a pal of Kerry’s told the magazine, “she’s about four months along.”

The Emmy-nominated star and Asomugha, a cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers, married after only dating for a year (and in secret no less), leading people to assume Washington was hoping to get pregnant quickly. To be fair, the “Django Unchained” actress did some foreshadowing of her own several weeks ago, when she told “GMA” anything could happen to her alter ego Olivia Pope. ”Olivia can die, she can get married, she can get pregnant, anything can really happen.”

Washington, who was previously engaged to actor David Moscow, likes to keep her her private life private, much like her “Scandal” character, and told Glamour magazine in September, she had “learned through experience” that discussing her personal life just “doesn’t work” for her. She added, “I’ve had earlier times in my career when I did talk about it,” she explained. “But I couldn’t just turn around and say, ‘I only want to talk about the good stuff, but not the bad stuff.’ So I just thought, ‘Okay, no more.'”

If the reports are indeed true, we can hardly wait to see how Kerry’s pregnancy figures into “Scandal’s” already very twisted plot, and how one of Vanity Fair’s best dressed stars styles her growing baby bump. Plus, Washington is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this week, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on her wardrobe choices for any clues!