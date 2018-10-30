How Kerry Washington Took a Millennial Pink Trench Coat from Day to Night

Styling outerwear isn’t necessarily hard. Outfit inspiration for tan trenches, olive jackets and black overcoats is all around us—invading our sartorial consciousness every time we turn a corner. But styling statement outerwear, on the other hand, requires a kind of finesse.

Bright colors don’t pair well with everything. You can’t just throw your go-to jewel tone coat over any old outfit; you have to consider things like color coordination, pattern combination and so on.

But Kerry Washington just proved you can have your statement outerwear and style it versatilely, too.

On Monday, Washington stepped out in New York City wearing a stunning millennial pink trench coat. (Is this the statement staple we didn’t know we needed? We think yes.)

In the morning, Washington paired her trench with black jeans, a baby pink sweater and matching baby pink booties. The look was feminine and edgy and cozy all at once, and it had us ready to whip out our credit cards and purchase the next light pink sweater we saw.

Later that night, Washington wore the same millennial pink trench coat over a light pink dress—and even lighter pink pointed-toe pumps.

Instead of wearing her trench coat open, like a robe (and like she had that morning), Washington left it closed—tied-up. It revealed only a glimpse of her dress, adding an element of mystery to her ensemble. It also let her trench coat function as the one-stop shop for style it is; what’s the point of statement outerwear if you’re not going to let it carry your look?

The only thing we love more than Kerry Washington in an incredible outfit? Kerry Washington in two incredible outfits. And that double threat is only made better by outerwear that’s as bold as it is versatile.

Needless to say, we’re on board. And we’re excited to see the myriad other ways Washington manages to style this millennial pink trench as the season goes on.