Perfect Choice: Kerry Washington To Guest Judge on ‘Project Runway’ Finale

September marks the official start of fall and—as avid fans are well aware—it also marks the final days of Project Runway season 12.

While it’s safe to say that the show’s producers are obsessively tight-lipped on the final three finalists, they did give us a glimpse of what the winner can potentially offer us on the runway at the Project Runway catwalk show during New York Fashion Week.

All the judges—Zac Posen, Nina Garcia, and Heidi Klum (who looked stunning in a long black and gold dress) were present, and it was revealed that former judge Michael Kors will be joining the finale. Another guest on the show’s finale? actress and emerging fashion star Kerry Washington!

If Kerry was trying to convince us all that her fashion sensibility warrants her a place on the panel, she certainly did it in a floral dress by Stella McCartney. So what type of judge will the “Scandal” star be?

“I told my girlfriends this morning, ‘I’m going to have to be judgmental all day, and I’m not very good at that!’” she told the Associated Press. “But they told me I can be critical without being judgmental.”



Highlights of the show included a runway look by Alexander Pope which included a structured veil that—with a pull of a string—released into part of a dress.

Contestant Dom Streater had a strong showing with her “retro redux” blending fashion elements from the past with her conception of the future.

If the NYFW show was any indication of what we’re going to see on the October 17 finale, we can safely say it’ll be packed with some very serious fashion (and the drama that comes with it.)

What do you think about Kerry Washington as the guest judge of Project Runway? Sound off below!