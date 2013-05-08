Capping off her meteoric rise in the world of fashion and film over the past year, Kerry Washington has landed her first major magazine cover! The star graces the cover of the June cover of Elle, in a cropped sweater and shorts by Marc Jacobs and jewelry by Harry Winston.

For those of you who have followed Kerry since she first stepped onto the red carpet more than a year ago, you already know she’s earned her place on the cover. Beyond being a fabulous actress (don’t pretend like you aren’t totally obsessed with “Scandal”), Washington is always dressed head-to-toe in designers like Miu Miu, J. Mendel, Marchesa, and basically everyone under the sun. And we’ll go ahead and make it official: she looks amazing in pretty much everything she wears.

And, of course, it must be said that it’s refreshing to see an African-American woman making such an impact on the fashion world—her presence adds a nice diversity to a palette that has been far too uniform for far too long. And just a heads up: sources have hinted to us that this won’t be the last glossy we Kerry cover, as she reportedly has a magazine lined up every month this year. Which basically means, well, yay!

In honor of cover number 1, we’ve highlighted Kerry’s stellar high-fashion year, so click through the gallery and let us know which look is your absolute favorite!

