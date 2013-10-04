Kerry Washington Wears Who’s-Who of American Designers Leading Up to “Scandal” Premiere

It’s no secret that it takes more than billboards and commercials to create buzz around a TV show or movie’s big premiere—it takes social media promotions, PR stunts, and a fully-developed marketing strategy around the show’s big stars. Increasingly, marketing a show like “Scandal” centers around a high-profile star like Kerry Washington, and is as much about where she makes appearances as it is about what she wears.

Washington has long been a darling of the fashion industry—in a bit of seriously good timing, People named her the best-dressed celebrity of 2013 in September—so her fashion choices are really one of her most marketable assets.

To promote the premiere of the third season of “Scandal” (which aired last night) Washington has been on a fashion tear since the start of September—kicking off at New York Fashion Week, and wrapping up on the morning show circuit.

In a note-worthy twist, she’s also making a habit of wearing American designers. While some of her fellow well-dressed American actresses like Blake Lively, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Stone have taken to wearing high-fashion European labels, Washington has opted for rising stars on the New York scene like Prabal Gurung and Jason Wu, as well as more established U.S. labels like Michael Kors, and Tory Burch.

Click through the gallery above to see her best looks from the past month and tell us: Do you think she’s the best-dressed star of 2013?