Links To Click: Kerry Washington Named World’s Best Dressed, Tech on the Runway, More

1. Designer Dana Lorenz put the just-launched Samsung Galaxy watch in her Fallon runway show, along with a number of other cool, tech-y gadgets. [Fashonista]

2. Louis Vuitton has created a bedazzled, embroidered pump just for Saks. The price tag: $1,220. [StyleCaster Inbox]

3. Passionate about fashion? Check out the New York City Fellow Program for all you rising stars out there. [New York City Fashion Fellows]

4. Gwyneth Paltrow discusses her pubic hair for the second time this year. [People]

5. A bad photo may be all you need to get a reality check and get it together. [XO Jane]

6. Kerry Washington is named world’s best dressed woman. [Hollywood Gossip]



7. Getting the perfect ballerina bun is easier than you think. [Beauty High]

8. You’ll now have more to spend outside of the gym because shorter workouts help keep your weight down. [Daily Makeover]

9. Talk about designer prices. Here are the most expensive items off the runway of fashion week. [The Vivant]