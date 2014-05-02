Kerry Washington Welcomes First Baby, Isabelle Amarachi

Congratulations are in order for Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha, who welcomed a baby daughter to the family nearly two weeks ago in Los Angeles. Born on April 21, the little girl has been named Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha by the overjoyed parents, according to TMZ. hgjghj

This is the first child for Washington, 37, and her former footballer husband, 32. TMZ reports that the couple opted to keep the birth shrouded in secrecy–a tactic that apparently worked, because the little babe’s birth certificate has just now been found out!

Congratulations to the happy new family!