Kerry Washington Just Nabbed Role Of a Lifetime As Anita Hill In New HBO Movie

Kerry Washington is getting a chance to act out a real life Washington, DC scandal—she has just been cast to play Anita Hill in an upcoming HBO biopic.

A little refresher course on Hill: She came into the spotlight in a big way in 1991 when she accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas (who she had been an assistant to) of sexual harassment. During the Senate confirmation hearings for Thomas, Hill was called to testify, making some pretty disturbing allegations about his character. The hearings, which were broadcast on TV, created a media firestorm, opening up a national debate about sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Washington has been cast as Hill, and the movie is reportedly called “Confirmation.” The film will be written and executive produced by Susannah Grant, who wrote the screenplay for “Erin Brockovich”.

No date has been set yet for the film’s premiere, but we already can’t wait. This is basically the role of a lifetime for Washington!