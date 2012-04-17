The Kenzo x Vans Collabo: When Parisian High Fashion Meets Cali Streetwear

Parlez-vous sneakers?

Get ready to add a little “Je ne sais quoi” to your step this summer thanks to the brand new sneaker collaboration between Parisian fashion label Kenzo and iconic Californian streetwear brand Vans. The collaboration will include a range of men’s and women’s rubber-soled shoes that are set to hit stores in three installments this May, June and July.

For the first batch of sneaks, Kenzo’s vibrant colors and net prints from the Spring/Summer 2012 collection will be featured on Vans’ original skate shoe, the Era. The style will be available in seven colorways available for men and women that feature the bright blue, white, green and red colors as seen on the Kenzo Spring 2012 runway during Paris Fashion Week last October.

The Kenzo x Vans Era shoe comes with a price tag of $125 here in the States, or € 90 for those of you on the other side of the Atlantic.

“Since our childhood in suburban L.A., we’ve been fans of Vans and own too many pairs to count! Vans is one of the iconic American brands and we liked the idea of infusing this bit of American style into the house of Kenzo,” stated Kenzo Creative Directors (and Opening Ceremony founders) Humberto Leon and Carol Lim about the recent collaboration.

Be sure to keep an eye on your nearest Kenzo boutique, Kenzo.com, and select retailers including Opening Ceremony, colette, Harvey Nichols, Bosco Milan, Lane Crawford and IT this mid-May for when the first installment of fancy footwork hits shelves.