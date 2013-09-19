StyleCaster
Kenzo’s New Collaboration With Toilet Paper Mag Includes Sweatshirts and iPhone Cases

Perrie Samotin
It really doesn’t get any cooler than It-label Kenzo‘s collaborations with art magazine Toilet Paper, so we’re psyched to see that after a surreal Fall 2013 campaign partnership that featured incredible imagery, the two have teamed up again on a line of actual stuff to buy (our favorite type of collaboration)!

The limited-edition collection features playful sweaters, T-shirts and iPhone cases—all of which depict imagery from Kenzo’s fall campaign and features Toilet Paper’s typically fun POV (images on the garments include a kitten in a shoe, a sliced fingernail, a dog painted with tiger stripes emblazoned on bright pink and turquoise sweaters and cases). One particular item that’s a stand-out: A sweatshirt (natch) featuring the American flag peppered with Kenzo’s pervasive winter logo, the eye.

Prices range between $55 for iPhone cover to $295 for the flag sweater, and all items will be available later this month in Kenzo stores, kenzo.com and select retailers, including Opening Ceremony.

Check out the goods above!

